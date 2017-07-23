'Marvel's Inhumans' release date, plot spoilers: Anson Mount talks challenges of playing Black Bolt
"Marvel's Inhumans" fans are in for a treat. Anson Mount recently opened up about the challenges that come with taking on the role of Black Bolt.
Since Black Bolt's voice can cause decimation with the slightest whisper, the superhero prevents himself from articulating sounds even while sleeping. The only way he communicates is through sign language.
"Our characters aren't from Earth," the 44-year-old American actor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "They wouldn't know ASL [American Sign Language], so I worked with a sign consultant to learn the rules of ASL."
Indeed, Mount went to great lengths to ensure all the signing is different. He even created his own sign system and studied orchestra conductors, according to Collider.
Even though director Roel Reiné instructed him to just use 15 or 16 signs, Mount was apparently intent on putting in extra time to create an actual language.
Serinda Swan, who portrays his wife, Medusa, also watched some ASL video tutorials since she will serve as Black Bolt's on-screen interpreter.
Mount and Swan will be joined by Iwan Rheon, Mike Moh, Eme Ikwuakor, Sonya Balmores, Isabelle Cornish, Ellen Woglom and Ken Leung.
To be specific, Rheon plays Black Bolt's brother, Maximus, who has a strong devotion to the people of Attilan. Meanwhile, Moh has been cast as Black Bolt's cousin, Triton, who can live underwater. Ikwuakor is Gorgon, the leader of Attilan's military who can produce seismic waves with his cattle-like hooves.
Balmores plays the Head of the Royal Guards Auran and Cornish portrays Cyrstal, who can control the elements. Woglom, on the other hand, plays a human from Earth named Louise, while Leung takes on the role of Karnak, Black Bolt's closest adviser who can see the fault in all things.
"Marvel's Inhumans" will debut in IMAX theaters on Friday, Sept. 1 before premiering on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
