'Marvel's Inhumans' release date news: Promotional trailer fails to impress critics

The trailer for "Marvel's Inhumans" has been released and so far, the reception from critics and fans alike have been mostly negative. These people have wasted no time; taking their opinions to the world wide web.

One of the promotional videos is a one-minute trailer released on Twitter. Slashfilm stated that judging from what was shown, the production looks cheap. The costumes also do not meet the standard of current superhero cinematic versions and the special effects weren't impressive.

Additionally, the way that the characters were introduced in the trailer did not give a decisive impact on viewers. Apart from briefly showing each of their faces, it isn't impactful or compelling enough to the point that will spark audiences interest to watch the show.

According to Forbes, "Inhumans" is doomed to fail. The negative reception from the show's pilot test also eventually led the showrunners and cast members to avoid all questions regarding the show's creation. With only very little time to make necessary adjustments, things are not looking very good for the upcoming show.

In an interview with CNET, the director of "Inhumans," Roel Reine, said that he was handpicked by ABC for his penchant for making action movies with very little monetary resources.

This reflects just how much dedication the studio is actually willing to put in and given the reason for picking such a director, there is very little evidence that they want to make a truly exceptional show.

"Marvel's Inhumans" will make its debut in IMAX theaters on Friday, Sept. 1 and will be running for two weeks. This is a marketing strategy to build hype for the Marvel-inspired show which promises to showcase the lesser-known but extremely powerful beings of the Marvel universe.

"Inhumans" will make its television premiere on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.