'Marvel's Inhumans' receives bad reviews from fans, critics

ABC's "Marvel's Inhumans" titlecard Marvel Studios

ABC's upcoming TV show "Marvel's Inhumans" is set for release later this month; yet, critics and fans alike have doled out less than positive reviews following the release of the show's trailer last July and the early pilot screening on Sunday.

TV network ABC held a press event with the Television Critics Association, where journalists present described the event as awkward and uncomfortable. Questions were also raised about the character of Ken Leung and Serinda Swan.

You'll be happy to know that the Inhumans panel is just as uncomfortable as the Inhumans pilot. #TCA17 — Libby Hill (@midwestspitfire) August 6, 2017

That #Inhumans panel was like a live table read on #CurbYourEnthusiasm — Tim Goodman (@BastardMachine) August 6, 2017

Comments were given about the unclear abilities of Karnak, played by Leung. Showrunner Scott Buck explained at the event that Karnak has the ability to see flaws in everyone and everything, making nothing ever good enough for him. Swan's Medusa wig was a topic of conversation, with the actress revealing that the headpiece was less than comfortable. "You put it on and everyone is like, 'You've such good posture, you're so regal,' but no, my head is being pulled backwards," she said. "There were definitely days shooting in Hawaii with a four-pound red wig down to my shins, which felt like a very warm cat settling on my head, one that I was probably allergic to," she added. Marvel's Head of Television Jeph Loeb responded to criticisms of the pilot by saying that what the critics saw at the event was an unfinished product. "I can tell you that it was written on the material that you were given that the show that you have seen is not the finished product," he said, adding, "If you're asking me whether or not it was done, it's not." The show's IMAX trailer was released earlier last month at the San Diego Comic Convention, and fans had also taken to Twitter to poke fun at the show's trailer.

I CANT SLEEP BECAUSE THE INHUMANS TRAILER IS MAKING ME LAUGH — NipplesAndToes23 (@KeeksInSpace) July 21, 2017

If I knew less, it would definitely be possible for me to mistake those INHUMANS trailers as some BTS featurettes. — Bobby (@bobefatt) July 21, 2017

"Marvel's Inhumans" stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Swan as Medusa, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Leung as Karnak, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Mike Moh as Triton, Sonya Balmores as Auran and Ellen Woglom.

The back-to-back show premiere will be air on Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.