'Marvel's Inhumans' news: New footage released in international promo; Lockjaw poster released

"Marvel's Inhumans" is doing its best to keep its fans happy. New international promo footage shows a better Medusa (Serinda Swan) wig than previously shown, and a poster for Lockjaw the dog was released just in time for National Dog Day.

There has been no shortage of criticisms about the Medusa wig in past promotional videos and images for "Marvel's Inhumans", but the latest clip may make the fans a bit more excited about the upcoming show. The footage shows Medusa taking on two guards at once with only a flick of her head, with her hair doing the rest of the fighting.

"Marvel's Inhumans" director Roel Reiné recently revealed that Medusa and Black Bolt (Anson Mount) are going to be the villains of the series, instead of Maximus the Mad (Iwan Rheon).

"Black Bolt and Medusa are on the wrong side and Maximus is on the right side of reason," Reiné told ComicBook.com. "The only thing is his means to get there are a little bit more radical and extreme. In the end, his path is a righteous path, which makes his character very interesting."

Maximus is usually the villain in the "Inhumans" comics as he has mostly resorted to less diplomatic means every time he argues with his brother Black Bolt, whom he is jealous of.

Meanwhile, a new "Inhumans" character poster has been released. Lockjaw takes center stage in a poster all for him, fittingly revealed at midnight of National Dog Day on Aug. 26.

Behold the Royal Protector of Marvel’s #Inhumans. Lockjaw has arrived to kick off #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/tGNZ4xlpyz — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) August 26, 2017

"On account of Lockjaw, no one really I think understands this," Reine said during the July 2017 San Diego Comic Con. "But nobody has done a full [computer-generated] character on a TV series before. So Lockjaw is the first. It's a big responsibility for all of us."

Despite Lockjaw being fully computer-generated however, fans were able to meet and greet with the "Inhumans" star during the comic con where a life-sized replica was present.

"Marvel's Inhumans" will be shown IMAX theaters on Sept. 1 and will premiere on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.