'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D ' release date, cast news: Lance Hunter returns to spy for agency

Promotional poster for "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Facebook/ AgentsofShield

A "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" alum is set to come back to the show for its fifth season. Nick Blood will play Lance Hunter once again on the ABC show.

The British spy was last seen in the third season when he and agent Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) were disavowed from the agency for killing three Russian government officials when they were on a mission. Rather than put the agency at risk, they agreed to be leave in a final goodbye scene where all the S.H.I.E.L.D agents including Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), and Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) toasted their departure in a bar.

Hunter first appeared in season 2 when he was brought in by the agency along with fellow mercenaries Isabelle Hartley (Lucy Lawless) and Idaho (Wilmer Calderon) to back-up an investigation into Carl Creel a.k.a. Absorbing Man (Brian Patrick Wade). Hartley and Idaho died in an altercation leaving only him alive.

By the third season, he became a member of S.H.I.E.L.D partly due to Morse who also happened to be his ex-wife. Hunter initially had no interest in joining the agency but after Morse's convincing, he finally had a change of heart and saw the good that the spy organization was doing. Morse and Hunter were back together romantically when they eventually left the agency and went into hiding from the Russian government.

Blood was supposed to star in his own show called "Marvel's Most Wanted" along with Palicki. However, ABC did not pick up the series at the end of the 2015 to 2016 TV season. The show would have picked up on the couple on the run from Russian officials, and trying to establish an underground life.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will premiere after "Marvel's Inhumans" wraps up its first season on ABC, Fridays at 9 p.m.