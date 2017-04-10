Marvel X-Men cartoonist facing 'disciplinary action' for anti-Jewish and anti-Christian messages in drawings

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

By Marvel X-Men penciller Ardian Syaf Ardian Syaf/Facebook

Marvel Comics are taking 'disciplinary action' against one of their 'pencillers' after outrage on social media about anti-Jewish and anti-Christian coded messages inserted into X-Men Gold #1.

The artwork in question uses numbers that reference a verse from the Quran cited in support of intolerance towards other religions, as well as a political protest in Indonesia, according to the site Bleeding Cool.

The drawings are by an Indonesiana artist, Ardian Syaf.

In a statement to ComicBook.com, Marvel said: 'The mentioned artwork in X-Men Gold #1 was inserted without knowledge behind its reported meanings.

'These implied references do not reflect the views of the writer, editors or anyone else at Marvel and are in direct opposition of the inclusiveness of Marvel Comics and what the X-Men have stood for since their creation.

Advertisement

'This artwork will be removed from subsequent printings, digital versions, and trade paperbacks and disciplinary action is being taken.'

The coded numbers referenced protests by Muslims in Indonesia against the Christian governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. There is an anti-Jewish drawing, and a baseball scene where Colossus' t-shirt has on it, 'QS 5:51', a verse from the Quran that warns against Muslims appointing Jewish or Christian leaders.

Marc Guggenheim, the writer of X-Men Gold #1, is Jewish. The X-Men are led by Kitty Pryde, who is Jewish. Colossus's best friend, Nightcrawler, is a Catholic priest.

Posts on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit picked up the references after the X-Men Gold #1 release last week. X-Men fans on social media ontinued to criticise Marvel and the artist Ardian Syaf, because precisely what is meant by 'disciplinary action' was not clear.

Marvel Artist Ardian Syaf Hid Anti-Christian And Jewish Messages In This Week's X-Men Comic https://t.co/TNf62VFs0w — Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) April 8, 2017

A muslim @Marvel comics artist, Ardian Syaf, HID anti-Jewish, anti-Christian messages in #XMen comic.https://t.co/DgfbKzfvjs#BoycottMarvel pic.twitter.com/7u4cFPibrC — Navy⚓️

Marvel Comics' diversity problems continue:https://t.co/BMUYPC0U5k — Dirk Deppey (@deppey) April 8, 2017

The Daily Mail reports that Syaf has defended himself on Facebook, saying he says he doesn't hate Jews or Christians and that many of them are his best friends.