'Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite' news:Trailer drops alongside launch; six more characters included in DLC

A promotional photo for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" Twitter/marvelvscapcom

The roster of both Marvel comics' and Capcom characters are slowly growing, and it seems that more are on their way to "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite." Six new characters are joining in the fold, two of which have already been introduced and now the remaining four characters have been unveiled.

The base game for "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" already includes 30 default characters, new ones and returning figures. Now, fans are in for a nice surprise knowing that six new faces are coming to the game. The first two downloadable characters that have been revealed are Black Panther and Sigma. Now, Capcom has unveiled four others, all of which are a mix of old and new characters.

First off, the popular symbiote on the Marvel side, Venom. Venom showed up in the first two versions of the game, so fans can look forward to seeing him back and available to use. The next three faces are newcomers to the game; the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and on Capcom's end, Monster Hunter.

Even though no promotional art nor fancy trailers were released for the characters, Capcom is working hard on them, which are expected to come out by the end of the year. They will be joining Sigma and Black Panther in the upcoming game.

Apart from having six new fighters join this edition of "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite," today also marks the game's launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A launch trailer for the game has also dropped.

In "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite," Ultron Sigma has two Infinity Stones, connecting the Marvel and Capcom universes. Jedah, with the help of a few other foes, create a Symbiote beast. It is up to the game's heroes to risk trusting in Thanos to lead them to the remaining Infinity Stones in order to combat the threats.