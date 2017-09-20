'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' news: Game now available; Capcom reveals six new characters

A tag team line-up featuring Captain Marvel and Iron Man against Mega Man X and Ryu. "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" official website

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" has been officially released on Sept. 19. Meanwhile, new characters will be introduced following the game's official launch, and Capcom has so far confirmed six of them.

As reported by Eurogamer, Capcom has recently revealed that Black Panther, Sigma, Monster Hunter, Winter Soldier, Black Widow and Venom will be added into the game. The company had aimed to surprise their consumers, which is why they did not give out any information regarding the new characters that await their players beforehand.

Days before the title's commercial availability, interested gamers could pre-order and avail of a little incentive. Those who preordered were given extra costumes for their characters, which would show up in the video upon purchase.

Those who wanted premium costumes for their characters took advantage of the pre-ordering option. These costumes depended on the edition of the game that was purchased. For example, those who preordered the standard edition received the costumes for Warrior Thor and Evil Ryu.

Aside from the standard edition, a deluxe edition is also available, and it has not only the Warrior Thor and Evil Ryu but also the Gladiator Hulk and the Command Mission X.

The exciting part of this game doesn't end with its characters but according to Segment Next, the game will be available on arcade mode. Gamers would enjoy the old school style of playing this video game in eight different fights.

There will be segments where players would fight against the camps of two other characters. The final showdown is the most anticipated part of this game but before one could reach that, a mini-boss fight will have to happen.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is now available in the market.