'Marvel vs. Capcom' Infinite gameplay unveiled at PAX West; hero and villain roster detailed

A tag team line-up featuring Captain Marvel and Iron Man against Mega Man X and Ryu. PlayStation official website

Members of both fan bases of Marvel and Capcom are sure to have an electrifying rivalry as Capcom showcases its newest beat-'em-up fighting game, "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite," at PAX West in Seattle during the first week of September.

Anine-minute gameplay video was shown at PAX West featuring the most popular characters of the Marvel like Spiderman and Ghost Rider, as well as some of the Capcom franchise classics like Mega Man X and Chun Li of "Street Fighter." At its core, "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" is an epic crossover between the two universes and uses that premise to pit heroes and villains of both Marvel and Capcom franchises against each other in an arcade style arena.

PAX, which was originally called "Penny Arcade Expo," is primarily an annual celebration of gaming culture and has been holding gaming festivals since 2004 in major cities in the United States like Seattle, Boston, Melbourne, Philadelphia, and San Antonio.

As such, PAX has been used as an opportunity by game developers and publishers to unveil their new games. "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" is certainly no exception as it has made several waves at PAX West 2017 since the early days of August.

One of the biggest reveals for "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" is the roster of heroes and villains available for gameplay. These areBlack Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Dormammu, Gamora, Ghost Rider, Hawkeye, Hulk, Iron Man, Nova, Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man, Thanos, Thor, and Ultron for Marvel.

Capcom team will include Arthur, Chris Redfield, Chun-Li, Dante, Frank West, Jedah, Mega Man X, Mike Haggar, Morrigan Aenstand, Nathan Spencer, Nemesis, Ryu, Sigma, Strider Hiryu, and Zero. These, however, are just the confirmed roster for the game's launch, according to VG 247; there may be more after the game is released.

"Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows on Sept. 19 in the Unites States and Europe and Sept. 21 in Japan/Asia. The title is also available for pre-order in standard and deluxe editions.