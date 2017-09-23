'Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite' gameplay news: Complete DLC characters roster revealed

A promotional image for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite." Capcom

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is already gaining a lot of attention despite the fact that it has only been out for less than a week. Capcom has also announced the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) characters that will be released later this year.

According to Polygon, Capcom's revelation of the complete roster of DLC characters just made gamers even more excited especially since popular warrior Monster Hunter will be the first fighter that will be released. Later on, fans can expect more DLC fighters arriving after her.

The plot will involve Monster Hunter entering the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" universe with weapons created from the many enemies she has won against.

Gamers have been advised about her fighting style because apparently, she is likely to mimic attacks that are originally from characters known for using the Dual Blades, the Bow and the Great Sword. Moreover, what players will love about her is the fact that she can use many different weapons all at the same time.

Monster Hunter can also be pretty stealthy and sneaky so she will be able to attack really fast and the enemy won't know it until she hits them. Industry experts and avid gamers are anticipating how Monster Hunter is going to play out when they finally sample her character on "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

According to Capcom's official website, the previously announced DLC characters, Sigma and Black Panther, will be joined by four more fighters — one of whom is Monster Hunter. The other three characters to look out for later this year are Winter Soldier, Black Widow and the shape-shifting Venom.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the launch of these characters, as the company has not yet announced an exact release date. "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC.