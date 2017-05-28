Married Duggar girls share their marriage advice with newlywed sister Joy-Anna

x

TLC

The married Duggar sisters are passing down some advice to the latest of their siblings to get married, 19-year-old Joy-Anna.

Last Friday, Joy-Anna officially married her childhood friend Austin Forsyth after a three-month engagement. Now, her older sisters are opening up to PEOPLE about some helpful tips they hope the newlyweds can use.

Jessa Seewald, 24, told the publication that she wants her younger sister to enjoy her husband.

"My advice to her for marriage was just to enjoy being a couple. I know that they're super excited to be getting married and it's going to be amazing," Seewald said. "They're perfect for each other."

She also encouraged her sister to enjoy her honeymoon where the newlyweds will get some quality alone time.

"I know it's going to be exciting getting to travel together, make memories together, take lots of pictures and document your travels and your journeys," she said. "This is the beginning of your lives together."

Jill Dillard shared similar sentiments with her younger sister. However, she also had some special advice for her new brother-in-law.

"When you don't understand why she's crying, that's okay," she said. "Just rub her back or something."

While the Duggar family, who became popular on the hit TLC reality television show "19 Kids and Counting," has known Forsyth for some time it may have come as a surprise that he wanted to officially become a part of their family.

"I think two years ago we wouldn't have guessed this would be a thing. We've known Austin forever and we didn't see that happening," Jessa told PEOPLE. "Sometimes that's a crazy thing, because then you know all about him since he was a kid."

Still, Jill insisted, "Austin is great. We love him."

Austin is confident in his decision to marry Duggar, sharing why on Instagram earlier this week.

"God has chosen us to be together," he captioned a wedding photograph of the pair.

Fans of the Duggars can watch the nuptials unfold on the upcoming season of TLC's "Counting On" June 12.

A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on May 27, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.