'Married at First Sight' season 5 updates: Reality TV series moves to Lifetime for its latest season beginning April 20

After spending its past four seasons with FYI, the reality series "Married at First Sight" is finally moving to the Lifetime channel when it returns for its fifth season this spring.

The reality TV series "Married at First Sight" is finally returning for its season 5 this April 20. While the latest season of the show will bring back the same set of relationship experts featured in its past season, including sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, communication and relationship experts Rachel DeAlto and Pastor Calvin Roberson, the upcoming season will come with some major changes.

While the series is expected to introduce three new sets of couples, "Married at First Sight" is also set to deliver two other changes. Apart from having a new air day, as it will now air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EDT, instead of Tuesday, the reality TV series will also have a new home network, Lifetime, as it moves away from FYI, which aired its past four seasons.

To the uninitiated, "Married at First Sight" is a reality TV series where two strangers get married without having seen each other prior to the wedding ceremony, hence, the title "Married at First Sight." After the legally binding marriage, the participants are given six weeks for them to realize if they can survive the arranged blind marriage.

While the idea seems odd for some viewers, the reality TV series has actually produced couples who survived the odds of the unconventional marriage, including Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis and Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion, who were featured in the show's season 1.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that, apart from "Married at First Sight" season 5, Lifetime will also air its spinoff series, "Married at First Sight: Second Chances," which will feature season 3 couple David Norton and Vanessa Nelson, who will try their luck anew for a successful marriage as they entertain potential partners.

"Married at First Sight: Second Chances" airs on Lifetime beginning April 27 at 10:15 p.m. EDT, or a week after the premiere of "Married at First Sight" season 5.