'Married at First Sight' season 5 news: First look at the cast
Six strangers will once again try their luck to look for love and marriage when the reality television show "Married at First Sight" returns for season 5 this month.
On Thursday, March 30, PEOPLE released the six singles from Chicago who are brave enough to marry a complete stranger on their first meet.
For the single men, Anthony D'Amico, Cody Knapek, and Nate Duhon join the list of contestants for "Married at First Sight" season 5.
D'Amico, 33, was in a relationship in the past but it lasted only for three years. The sales and marketing professional is looking forward to committing a lifetime to his future wife and eventually have children with her.
On the other hand, Knapek, 26, is an entrepreneur, who is searching for a partner who has great personality, loves to laugh, and is empathetic.
Meanwhile, Duhon, also 26 years old, is a business manager and loves to play basketball. He grew up basked in the love of his mother and believes that he is ready to meet and love a wife. He is looking for someone who shares the same faith and is open to attend the church with him.
As for the women, the list of contestants for the upcoming season includes Ashley Petta, Danielle DeGroot, and Sheila Downs.
Petta, 30, had almost found her happy ending, but the fairy tale ended when her serious boyfriend did not want to commit a lifetime with her. She hopes that the match made by the expert in the reality television series will give her a husband who is willing to start a family with her.
On the other hand, DeGroot, also 30, is looking for a partner who is intelligent, has a great sense of humor, and is willing to play the masculine role in the relationship.
Meanwhile, Downs, 31, has grown up knowing a happy marriage because of how her parents modelled it to her. She is a devout Christian who is looking for a partner who shares the same faith.
The matches for "Married at First Sight" season 5 were made by relationship experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Rachel DeAlto, and Pastor Calvin Roberson.
"Married at First Sight" season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 20, at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.
