'Marlon' gets renewed by NBC for second season

"Marlon" gets renewed for a second season. Twitter/ NBCMarlon

Television network has renewed the comedy series "Marlon," ordering a second season for the show following its successful first season, which aired this summer.

The show's renewal was not a surprise. Over the past few weeks, the network has discussed how many episodes will be ordered and when the series can return. The first season included 10 episodes and premiered in the summer. The number of episodes and premiere date of the second season has not been announced.

The series is based on the real life of co-creator and star Marlon Wayans, who plays the character of Marlon Wayne, a loving divorced father of two who is dedicated to co-parenting his kids with his well-organized ex-wife. His parenting is often affected by his foolish fatherly advice and sometimes inappropriate personality.

"The backdrop is divorce, but the show is really about love and family," Wayans told Entertainment Weekly during a past interview.

The first season of "Marlon" was one of the most successful scripted series this summer, garnering an average of 1.5 rating in adults aged 18 to 49. Its live and same-day screening also had 5.6 million viewers overall. The freshman season premiered Aug. 16 and concluded on Sept. 13.

"Marlon" also stars Essence Atkins, who plays Marlon's ex-wife Ashley Wayne. The show also stars Notlim Taylor, who plays Marley, and Amir O'Neill, who plays Zack.

The character of Ashley was inspired by Wayan's ex-girlfriend, Angelica Zachary, who left him because of his issues. In the show, the divorced couple try to stay friends in order to co-parent their kids successfully.

The show was written and executive produced by Christopher Moynihan, and is the latest series from NBC to be renewed. Other shows that did well during the summer include "Undateable" and "The Carmichael Show."

With the show's comedy and its emphasis on family, it will not be surprising if NBC orders a full season of "Marlon" and move it to an in-season schedule.