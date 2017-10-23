Mark Wahlberg says he asked God for forgiveness after playing porn star in hit movie 'Boogie Nights'

Wahlberg admitted he regretted starring in the 1997 hit movie 'Boogie Nights' Reuters

Mark Wahlberg may have hit the career jackpot with his starring role in 'Boogie Nights' but it brought him to his knees in repentance to God.

The 1997 movie, in which Wahlberg played porn star Dirk Diggler, was a box office success and also won applause from critics. But for the Christian actor, it ranks among his 'poor choices' from his past.

He got honest about his faith in Chicago on Friday night alongside Cardinal Blase Cupich at an event to encourage more young people to go to church.

Reflecting on his life as a big Hollywood actor, he said, 'I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I've made some poor choices in my past.'

Asked if there was any movie in particular he had asked God's forgiveness over, he admitted 'Boogie Nights was 'up there at the top of the list.'

He also spoke to the thousand-strong crowd about how he tries to live out his Christian life. He said he goes to bed at 7:30pm every night so that he will be able to wake up early each morning to pray.

'This is way past my bedtime!' he joked with the audience.

And he was frank about his troubled past, which included his involvement in gangs, violent crime and jail time for a racist assault on a Vietnamese immigrant.

'It's one thing to give money, or to start programs, but to be there and be able to talk to them, and tell them there is someone who has been through the same things they are going through and was able to turn their life around, and turn it into a big positive. That's always important,' he said.

He admitted that being incarcerated as a teen was a 'big wake-up call for me.'

He said: 'A lot of people go to God when they get into trouble. When I heard the jail doors close behind me ... I knew that was just the beginning for me.'