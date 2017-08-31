'Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle' reviews: An unusual crossover makes for good game; what critics are saying

"Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" is now available. YouTube/Nintendo

Those who love the Mario games probably have anticipated the release of the "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle." Now that many have gotten their hands on it, it does pose a question as to what everyone thinks. Is it worth it? Is it not? Here is what some critics are saying.

Some might think that this is an unusual crossover, since most crossovers happen with universes that are somewhat similar in nature. According to IGN, "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" is a game that is full of surprises, with game tactics that is quite unexpected from a Mario game or a Rabbids game. On the other hand, its charm is enough to draw a player to it, and the game is actually a lot more difficult than it looks.

According to Polygon, "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" is described as "bizarre fever dream." The combination of Mario wielding guns with his Mushroom Kingdom to take down the Rabbids from Ubisoft is enough to make someone wonder what kind of game would come from this. Despite the weird combination, the game manages to work and be entertaining.

GameSpot also agreed with how unusual the combination is, but nevertheless described "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" as successful in creating a magical universe while containing a challenging tactical combat system. It may look silly, with the sudden emergence of the Rabbids in Mario's Mushroom Kingdom, but it all manages to work to make a really good game that many would enjoy.

It is safe to say that "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" is a game worth getting, a great team-up of style and substance. It may seem all fun and silly, but it is actually fun and challenging. Every element of the game appears to fit into the scheme of things, which is what makes this crossover work.

"Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" is now available for the Nintendo Switch.