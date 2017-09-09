'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' gains high praise; reviewers hint at a bright future for the new franchise

"Mario" with a "Rabbid Princess Peach" and a "Rabbid Luigi" showcases the ridiculous possibilities of the game. YouTube/Ubisoft

Whether or not players think Ubisoft's "Rabbids" comes from the amalgam wordplay of the words "rabbit" and "rabid," they will have a satisfyingly well-spent time playing "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" from Nintendo for their Switch handheld console.

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" was released on Aug. 29 and has had several positive reviews and counting, based on Metacritic with an aggregate critic score of 85 and a user score of 8.9.

The game features "Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi" teaming up with the heroes of "Rabbids" through four different worlds as they strive to bring back peace in the "Mushroom Kingdoms." The gameplay, designed solely around the Nintendo Switch's capabilities, revolve around dynamic turn-based combat, challenges, and puzzles which players can choose to tackle either solo or with a friend as the game also features co-op multiplayer.

Like most titles belonging to the turn-based shooter (TBS) genre, the game follows in the footsteps and improves on already existing formulas of TBS classics like "XCOM."

Business Mirror was, apparently, entranced with the game so much so that it is almost certain about the game's future growth, even suggesting that there might be a guaranteed sequel to the new franchise due to its outrageous and rather fresh take.

The "Rabbids," cute rabbit creatures that mostly appear in party video games, are also known as "Raving Rabbids" and are spinoffs of the "Rayman" series. They were the ones mainly responsible for the plot of the whole "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle," where the maniacal but still "general patronage" rabbits invade the "Mushroom Kingdom" from the "Mario" franchise by accident.

One of the "Rabbids" has a powerful headset device which was corrupted during their travel to the "Mushroom Kingdom" and now turns everything into hostile beings. With this level of outrageous fun, it has gained praises from publications such as Wired and Forbes.

A Nintendo Switch exclusive, "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is now available for purchase and play on the Nintendo Switch. The game also comes with a $20 season pass for all the future downloadable contents it might have.