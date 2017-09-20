Marilyn Manson says Justin Bieber has apologized over 'Satan' T-shirt with his face on it: 'We're cool'

Justin Bieber wears designs made by Jerry Lorenzo of fashion label Fear of God on the stage of his 'Purpose' tour. (Instagram/Fear of God)

It seems the feud between Christian pop star Justin Bieber and rocker Marilyn Manson has been laid to rest after Bieber reached out with an apology.

Manson, 48, appeared less than impressed after 23-year-old Bieber appeared on stage during his Purpose tour wearing a T-shirt with Manson's face on it and the slogan 'Bigger than Satan. Bieber' on the back.

The T-shirt was a re-make of one of Manson's shirts from the 90s and designed by Jerry Lorenzo's 'Fear of God' label and it prompted Manson to get his own back by sharing a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a Justin Bieber T-shirt and writing in the caption 'Bigger than Bieber.'

He also vented his anger at the pop star in an interview just last week with Consequence of Sound in which he said the pop star 'had the arrogance' to tell him 'I made you relevant again.'

Now it seems the two music icons are putting it all behind them. Manson talked about it on the Howard Stern SiriusXM Show on Tuesday and said the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker texted him to say he was sorry.

Manson read out the text messages he received from Bieber during Stern's show. They read: 'I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction. Also, if anything wasn't squared away with the T-shirts, I'm so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that I came off as an a**hole or even just was an a**hole, I'm sorry?

'Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad. If I was an a**hole, that wasn't my intention. Just want you to know that. I don't really care about the media. I just wanted to make sure you and I were good because I like you.'

Manson then said he wrote back to Bieber to say they were 'cool'. 'We are cool. People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud...'And don't apologize. You weren't an a**hole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn't out to get you. If not, I'll try to avoid more questions today on Stern.'