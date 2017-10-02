Marilyn Manson cancels shows after stage injury in New York

A promotional image for Marilyn Manson's new album, "Heaven Upside Down." Facebook/MarilynManson

Rockstar Marilyn Manson was sent to the hospital on a stretcher after being hit by props during his concert in New York on Saturday, Sept. 30. The current state of his condition is still unknown.

According to The Guardian, the 48-year-old singer was badly hurt when two huge prop guns landed on him while he was performing the Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)." It was not just the props themselves that injured the rock singer; the scaffolding that was made of metal made things worse.

Manson's concert was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and based on the pictures that were captured during the incident, it would appear that the singer was trying to climb up the stage props. It was after he tried to reach the gun props that the whole thing came tumbling down on him.

Fans of the singer tweeted the incident and said that before he was taken to the hospital, Mason laid on the stage for about 15 minutes. There are even video clips of the incident that instantly went viral.

The singer was already singing for an hour when two of the gun props fell on him. One of the witnesses, 23-year-old Yousif Al Zaid, revealed that Manson "bent over holding one of the poles [found on the gun prop] and tipped over."

The crowd went silent after the stage props hit the singer and some thought he was dead when they went to see how he was doing. The next thing they knew, a stretcher arrived and Mason was rushed to the hospital.

There have been mixed reports, with some fans saying the rock star broke his leg and others noting that he damaged his ankle. None of these have been confirmed and Manson's representative has remained silent as of the moment.