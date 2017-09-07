Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' to become animated movie; singer releases trailer on social media

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Mariah Carey's hit song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is officially becoming a holiday movie. The singer released the animated film's trailer on social media.

Twenty-three years since the Christmas song first hit the air waves, an animated children's film based on a children's book inspired by the song is coming out — and it stars a little girl named Mariah.

Here’s the first look at my brand-new animated film, Mariah Carey’s "All I Want For Christmas Is You"! #ALLIWANTMOVIE @AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/eOk0tTz89V — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 6, 2017

The official synopsis from Universal Pictures reads:

"When young Mariah ('Santa Hunters'' Breanna Yde) sees a darling little puppy named Princess at the pet store, she suddenly knows exactly what she wants for Christmas. But before her Christmas wish can come true, she must prove that she can pet-sit Jack, a scraggly rascal of a dog; in fact, the worst dog in the county!"

The singer first posted a photo of her namesake character on Instagram, with the caption, "Meet Little Mariah! It was a dream come true helping to create this character in my upcoming animated movie."

"Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You" is a 91-minute animated movie musical that will feature an original Carey song and three existing Christmas songs from the diva, one being the movie's titular song, together with "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)" and "Christmas Time Is in the Air Again."

The film will also star Henry Winkler ("Happy Days"), Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Keiko Agena ("Gilmore Girls").

Carey made her feature film directorial debut in 2015 when she directed the Hallmark Channel television film "A Christmas Melody," in which she also played a supporting role.

"Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You" comes out on Blu-Ray, DVD and online streaming on Tuesday, Nov. 14.