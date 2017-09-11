Mariah Carey romance news: Singer sparks dating rumors with French Montana

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. Reuters/Stephanie Keith

Mariah Carey has continued to make headlines. This time around, the singer has sparked rumors she is dating hip-hop artist, French Montana.

Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, recently enlisted the help of Carey for the acoustic remix of his hit single "Unforgettable." Following their recording session, the pair allegedly enjoyed a flirty night together.

"Mariah was all over French," an unnamed source said in an interview with Life & Style Weekly. "She sat on his lap, and at one point they even kissed... They left the studio together and definitely weren't trying to hide anything."

The source went ahead to say that the 32-year-old hip-hop artist loved every bit of all the extra attention he has been receiving. However, the two have yet to comment on the dating rumors. Thus, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

For now, Carey has been busy working on a new album, which is slated for release before the end of the year. The yet-untitled album will be her follow up to 2014's "Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse."

"I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music," the "We Belong Together" hit maker said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. "I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love."

Aside from her comeback album, Carey is also gearing up for an untitled fictional scripted drama series based on her real-life experiences – from her humble beginnings into an award-winning singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress.

Nina Colman ("Meet Prince Charming" and "Dr. Dolittle 3") has been attached to write the script. She will also serve as executive producer alongside Carey, Teri Weinberg ("The Office"), Brett Ratner ("Prison Break"), John Cheng ("Horrible Bosses") and Stella Bulochnikov ("Mariah's World") of Magic Carpet Productions. There is no word yet on when it will premiere.