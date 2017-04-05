Manny Pacquiao news: Boxer's fight with Jeff Horn a done deal, says Bob Arum

After the planned bout between Pacquiao and Amir Khan ended in smoke, reports claim that there is no more stopping the boxer from heading back to the boxing ring as it is said that his fight with Australian boxer Jeff Horn is almost a done deal.

It was no less than Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum who recently revealed that the fight between Pacquiao and Horn is almost a done deal. While some details of the match still need to be ironed out, Arum has said that those do not have much bearing, hence, will not affect the certainty of the match between the two boxers.

While there were initial rumors claiming that the Pacquiao-Horn fight is being targeted to happen on July 2, Arum went on to clarify that nothing is definite as of yet as far as the schedule of the match and what channel will televise it are concerned.

"First, we want to finalize the deal. Then, we're going to have press conferences in Australia for about a week, then we'll come back to the United States and we'll figure that out," Arum said.

The upcoming fight of Pacquiao will have him defending his WBO welterweight title against Horn, who has yet to face a major opponent in the ring despite his untainted 16-0-1 record.

Advertisement

To recall, Pacquiao made an announcement last year that he would retire after his fight with Timothy Bradley. Barely a month after defeating Bradley, the boxer scored another victory as he earned a seat in the Philippine senate during the country's presidential elections on May 10 last year.

However, while many thought he was done and over with boxing and would focus on his new role in the Philippine politics as a senator, Pacquiao went to fight Jessie Vargas and won by a unanimous decision in November last year.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Filipino boxing senator would fight Khan in UAE, but the plan was eventually shelved after it was revealed that the organizers in UAE have some financial issues.