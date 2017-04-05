Entertainment
Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor
Horror escalates as deadly bomb and gas attack in Syria kills dozens
Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope ...
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
Pastor wakes up to church on fire: evangelical church in France faces arson attack
'What do I do if God's will is not ours?' Revolutionary Bible study tool hopes to unite thousands
Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
Thousands of children accused of witchcraft, forced into homelessness and trafficking in DRC, Pope ...

Manny Pacquiao news: Boxer's fight with Jeff Horn a done deal, says Bob Arum

Vincent Alocada

While Manny Pacquiao works as a Philippine senator, he is not done and over with boxing as he is slated to fight Australian boxer Jeff Horn this year.Reuters/Erik De Castro

After the planned bout between Pacquiao and Amir Khan ended in smoke, reports claim that there is no more stopping the boxer from heading back to the boxing ring as it is said that his fight with Australian boxer Jeff Horn is almost a done deal.

It was no less than Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum who recently revealed that the fight between Pacquiao and Horn is almost a done deal. While some details of the match still need to be ironed out, Arum has said that those do not have much bearing, hence, will not affect the certainty of the match between the two boxers. 

While there were initial rumors claiming that the Pacquiao-Horn fight is being targeted to happen on July 2, Arum went on to clarify that nothing is definite as of yet as far as the schedule of the match and what channel will televise it are concerned. 

"First, we want to finalize the deal. Then, we're going to have press conferences in Australia for about a week, then we'll come back to the United States and we'll figure that out," Arum said.

The upcoming fight of Pacquiao will have him defending his WBO welterweight title against Horn, who has yet to face a major opponent in the ring despite his untainted 16-0-1 record.

Advertisement

To recall, Pacquiao made an announcement last year that he would retire after his fight with Timothy Bradley. Barely a month after defeating Bradley, the boxer scored another victory as he earned a seat in the Philippine senate during the country's presidential elections on May 10 last year.

However, while many thought he was done and over with boxing and would focus on his new role in the Philippine politics as a senator, Pacquiao went to fight Jessie Vargas and won by a unanimous decision in November last year.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Filipino boxing senator would fight Khan in UAE, but the plan was eventually shelved after it was revealed that the organizers in UAE have some financial issues.

More News in Entertainment
  • chuck-norris

    The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes

    He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.

  • ghost-in-the-shell

    Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death

    Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY