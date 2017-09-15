Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith news: Singer spotted wearing engagement ring

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia star in NBC's "This Is Us." Facebook/NBCThisIsUs

Mandy Moore sure is having the time of her life. Aside from her skyrocketing career, the 33-year-old singer and actress has another reason to celebrate. Moore, best known for her role as Jamie Sullivan in 2002's "A Walk to Remember," is now engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Dawes band member Taylor Goldsmith.

It came to light when veteran entertainment journalist Marc Malkin announced on his Facebook page that Goldsmith popped the question to Moore at their home last Sept. 11. Without any hesitation, the latter responded with "Yes."

"[Goldsmith] He was petrified," an unnamed source told Malkin." "Mandy said yes and is so happy."

Following the news, the "This Is Us" star was all smiles as she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on the fourth finger of her left hand. Allegedly, the ring is said to be understated, which reflects the actress' personality and style.

It was in mid-2015 when Moore announced on Instagram that she and Goldsmith were an item. Since then, they have taken multiple trips together and eventually decided to move in together.

"We do live together," "The Princess Diaries" actress said in one interview with PEOPLE. "But because we don't have our own space that's ours right now, we haven't really ventured into the blending of [our] things."

For now, the "Could Break Your Heart Any Day of the Week" hit-maker has been busy writing for her seventh album. She also has plans to enter the studio before the year ends.

Moore is busy filming for "The Darkest Minds," an upcoming thriller film directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. In it, she plays a renowned doctor, Cate, who joins the fight against the corrupt government.

"The Darkest Minds" is set to open in theaters on Sept. 14, 2018.