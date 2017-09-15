Mandy Moore gets engaged to musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, 'This Is Us' co-stars confirm

"This Is Us" star Many Moore is now engaged to her musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith. Facebook/NBCThisIsUs

Singer and actress Mandy Moore is now engaged to her musician boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith.

Actor Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas, who star with Moore in the show "This Is Us," have confirmed the happy news Wednesday during the release party of the show's soundtrack which was held at Huerta's Clutch Roadhouse restaurant in Venice, California.

"I was just in the studio with her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor," Sullivan told Entertainment Tonight. "He didn't say a word! He seemed a little effervescent, but he's always pretty effervescent. I know him very well."

Sullivan also said that Goldsmith is quickly becoming one of his favorite people. "He and Mandy are an incredible couple," he added.

The 37-year-old actor also revealed that the actress shared the news with them through their Pearson group chat, which is a nod to the Pearson family which is the central focus of their show. Sullivan also said that he has seen Moore's ring, but he has not heard the entire story yet.

Huertas, who plays Moore's onscreen husband, had a lot of nice things to say about the couple. "Taylor is an amazing guy. I love him so much. I love Mandy so much." I'm really happy that they're going to be joining the club," he said, alluding to the fact the he himself is married.

On that note, the actor provided a piece of advice for the couple. "You have to talk. You have to communicate with each other and just be honest. I think that's the best thing," he said. The actor believes that if there are troubles and problems, a couple just needs to communicate. "You fell in love for a reason," he said. "You can always find that again."

The soundtrack, "This Is Us: Music From the Series," will be released this week. The series will be returning on Sept. 26 on NBC.