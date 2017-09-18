Mandy Moore and boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith news: Couple now engaged

Singer and actress Mandy Moore arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

American actress and singer Mandy Moore, who is part of the television show "This Is Us," is now engaged with her then-boyfriend-now-fiancée, Taylor Goldsmith. The news was leaked by Moore's co-stars from the show, who were the first to hear about the news.

According to Entertainment Tonight, they were able to get ahold of Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby Damon; and Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel. The pair broke out the news and confirmed the engagement between Moore and Goldsmith. Sullivan stated that they had received news of the engagement while they were at Huertas' restaurant in Venice, California, called the Clutch Roadhouse last Sept. 12, Wednesday after Moore posted a photo of her engagement ring on their private group chat. They also added that they had a chance to see the engagement ring.

The news was immediately shared by Moore on a group chat. Sullivan also stated that Goldsmith and Moore are just great together. Sullivan has grown fond of Goldsmith, stating that "I know him very well," and "He's quickly becoming one of my favorite people, and he and Mandy are an incredible couple."

Huertas also shared his approval and happiness for the newly engaged couple, and could not have any more positive things to say about Goldsmith as well – adding that he loves both of them very much. The proposal occurred in Moore and Goldsmith's home on Monday evening, Sept. 10.

Goldsmith is the frontman for the folk-rock band The Dawes. According to People, the pair have been dating for more than two years before Goldsmith decided to propose to Moore. The couple started dating back in 2015, after Moore and her former husband, singer and song writer Ryan Adams, announced their separation in January of the same year. The divorce between Moore and Adams was finalized in June 2016. According to Entertainment Weekly, Moore is eager to have children with Goldsmith.