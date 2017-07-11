Manchester Cathedral to host multi-faith celebration of 'peace and unity'

x

Manchester Cathedral, which will host a multi-faith event later this month. Wikimedia Commons

Manchester Cathedral will host a multi-faith event later this month aimed at bringing people together and celebrating diversity through prayer, song, poetry, chanting and dance.

Leaders from a range of faiths have united to organise the event, named: 'Peace and Unity: Our Manchester'.

The Dean of Manchester Cathedral, Rogers Govender, says he hopes the event will build 'peace and harmony' in the city.

The event comes weeks after the terrorist attack which killed 22 people and injured 116 at the Manchester Arena on 22 May.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the programme will include guest speakers, musical performances, an interactive Bhangra dance, a Sufi circle of chanting and whirling and a quiet meditation area.

Govender said: 'The Peace and Unity event is a wonderful celebration of the diversity in our city. It has been planned by a group of people from a variety of faith and cultural backgrounds and will be family friendly. As we celebrate our diversity we seek to build peace and harmony in our great city of Manchester.'

The team behind the event includes representatives from the cathedral, Faith Network for Manchester (FN4M), Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND), Buddha's Light International Association (BLIA), Manchester Council of Mosques, the Sufi community and representatives from the Jewish, Sikh and Hindu communities as well as Manchester City Council.

The 'summer fair' style event is free of charge to enter and takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, 23 July.