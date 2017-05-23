Manchester attack: Queen offers prayers and praise for people of Manchester

x

The Queen has expressed her shock and sadness at the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night that left at least 22 dead and 59 injured.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon the Queen, a deeply committed Christian who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, thanked the emergency services and spoke of her admiration for how the people of Manchester have responded.

The Queen issued a statement following the attack on Monday night. Reuters

She praised them for reacting with 'humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity'.

The attack was the worst to hit the UK in more than a decade with police saying the killer was alone.

A 23-year-old has been arrested in connection with the attack and police know the identity of the killer, who died at the scene.

Police believe the attack was carried out through a self-detonated suicide bomb.

In the statement to the Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, her Majesty said: 'The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

'I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

'I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.

'And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.'