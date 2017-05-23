Church
Archbishops of Canterbury and York urge Manchester: 'Please do not be divided'
'In our grief, we call on God to strengthen us to resist evil.' The Bishop of Manchester on the ...
Trump in Israel pays tribute to victims of Holocaust, 'history's darkest hour'
Manchester Attack: How Manchester's churches are responding
Religion, racism and nationalism are 'over' says The 1975's Matt Healy after Manchester attack
'I forgive and accept': Christian former governor of Jakarta withdraws appeal over imprisonment for ...
What's really wrong with what Katie Hopkins said about Manchester
'Justice is all we want': Fight for American pastor jailed in Turkey continues
Manchester attack: Queen offers prayers and praise for people of Manchester
Ivanka Trump to discuss human trafficking at Vatican as President meets Pope Francis

Manchester Attack: How Manchester's churches are responding

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

A sign appeared on Tuesday morning urging people to 'Pray for Manchester'Reuters

Manchester's churches are offering refuge, prayers and support to the victims of the terrorist attack that killed at least 22 people, including several children, on Monday night.

A 'lone wolf' suicide bomb hit a teen pop concert at Manchester Arena with 59 left injured, including 12 under the age of 16 and several in a critical state.

A Mancunion pauses to pay respects near the Manchester Arena, where 22 were killed by the suicide bomb.Reuters

Several churches near the area responded by offering shelter to emergency services and families of victims throughout Tuesday as well as prayer vigils.

Audacious pentecostal church, a two minute walk from the Arena, is opening their building for prayer, counselling or refreshments for emergency services.

Pastor Jason Alexander described the atmosphere in the city centre as 'eerie' and 'quiet'.

Advertisement

He told Christian Today: 'I think the main thing we are responsible for is prayer,' he said.

'We have been in contact with the churches and chaplaincies in the hospitals. They have got a very busy hospital so we have offered any support there.'

The church is also holding a public prayer meeting at 7pm tonight with several other local churches set to join.

The Anglican Manchester Cathedral was cut off by a police cordon surrounding the venue but the Dean hosted a prayer service at lunchtime at nearby Deansgate.

Other prayer vigils are also being organised by churches around the city, including one in Fallowfield, near where police detonated a controlled explosion after arresting a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack.

The Catholic Diocese of Salford is also organising a prayer vigil and mass tonight in Salford Cathedral.

Other churches around Manchester also offered their thoughts and prayers, many of them opening their buildings for vigils.

More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY