Manchester to host major cathedrals conference

Representatives of every English cathedral are to gather in Manchester next week for a conference billed as the first of its kind.

The conference, entitled Sacred Space: Common Ground, will draw together more than 420 clergy and other cathedral staff in Manchester Cathedral. It is aimed at helping participants think through the role of cathedrals in modern Britain.

Manchester Cathedral is hosting a major conference.

Among other contributors are the mayor of Sheffield, Dan Jarvis, author Will Hutton and South African priest and social justice campaigner, Fr Michael Lapsley.

The Dean of Manchester, Very Rev Rogers Govender, said: 'It is a great honour and a privilege to host the first National Cathedrals Conference at Manchester Cathedral. I look forward to extending a warm welcome to colleagues from cathedrals from all parts of the country and abroad.

'We hope to give all delegates a taste of Manchester's hospitality, diversity, fun and sense of community. We pray for God's blessing on our conversations as together, we see to serve God's mission to this nation and beyond.'

Other speakers include Chine McDonald, head of engagement for Christian Aid; Nick Spencer of Theos think-tank; First Estates Commissioner Loretta Minghella, and Labour life peer, Baroness Maeve Sherlock.

Daily worship on Radio 4 will be broadcast every morning from the conference.

There will be a video message from the Archbishop of Canterbury and an address by the Archbishop of York.

The conference is taking place with funding from the Allchurches Trust.