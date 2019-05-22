Manchester Cathedral open for quiet reflection on second anniversary of arena bombing

Manchester Cathedral was welcoming people in on Wednesday to remember those lost in the attack on an Ariana Grande concert two years ago.

The cathedral doors were open all day on the second anniversary of the attack which killed 22 people, including children.

Members of the public were invited to come in and light a candle for the victims and their families, as well as the hundreds more injured.

The cathedral was to ring its bells on Wednesday night to commemorate the anniversary.

"Manchester Cathedral will be open all day, providing the opportunity for people to light a candle and spend time remembering those who died in the Arena Attack two years ago, for those still suffering physically and mentally, and the people of Manchester and beyond who were affected by this terrible tragedy," it said.

A special display set up to remember the tragedy includes a floral bee - the symbol of Manchester which Grande had tattooed behind her ear in memory of the victims.

A private memorial service was to take place at St Ann's Church at 14:00 BST for families and emergency services.

The church is situated in St Ann's Square, where floral tributes have been left to mark the anniversary.

A minute's silence was scheduled for 14:30 BST.

At 22:31 BST, bells will ring out from Manchester Town Hall, Manchester Cathedral, the Hidden Gem Church and St Ann's Church for one minute.

Minister for Faith Lord Nick Bourne said: "My thoughts go out today to the people of Manchester and everyone affected by the terrorist attack two years ago. I have great admiration for the community's continued resilience and togetherness in the face of adversity."