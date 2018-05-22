Manchester attack anniversary: Bishop speaks ahead of 'emotional but deeply humbling day'

Manchester Cathedral will host an anniversary service marking one year since a terrorist attack on a teenage concert killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande gig at the Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.

Reuters Flowers and messages of condolence were left for the victims of the Manchester attack, one year ago today.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William will attend the service led by the bishop of Manchester, David Walker. Across the country a minute's silence will be held at 2.30pm.

Bishop Walker said it would be an 'emotional but deeply humbling day'.

It's going to be an emotional but deeply humbling day. Please pray for Manchester today.

The service will be streamed on big screens in York Minster, Glasgow Cathedral and Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral as well as outside in Manchester to those without tickets for the service.

The bishops of Blackburn and Burnley added their prayers and sympathy on the day, which is expected to be highly emotional for those involved.

'Anniversaries can be incredibly difficult times for bereaved families and doubtless there will be many at this time who will be playing through in their minds the horrific events of May 22 last year in the Manchester Arena,' Julian Henderson and Philip North said in a joint statement.

'So many wonderful lives were taken away from us by the wicked actions of one man. However, the incredible dignity and enduring love of the bereaved families over the past 12 months has been vital in showing us that compassion and hope will always triumph over hatred and anger.

'They will be in our prayers and in the prayers of the churches of Lancashire as we keep this anniversary.'

Choirs from across Manchester and beyond will gather for The Manchester Together With One Voice sing-a-long event between 7 and 9pm.