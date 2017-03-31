Man who had near-death experience says Jesus looks like a 'bodybuilder, ' heaven 'like HD on steroids'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Some people have been fortunate enough to see heaven after having near-death experiences. Stephen Musick, author of the new book, "Life After Heaven: How My Time in Heaven Can Transform Your Life on Earth," is one of them.

The author told Faith Wire that he had a "very violent, dramatic reaction" to the swine flu vaccine several years ago while he was in the Navy. He fell sick for months after he was given the shot. When he received the antidote to the vaccine, Musick once again suffered from a horrible allergic reaction.

"I passed out in the emergency department, and I ended up in a coma for five weeks," he recalled. It was during this time that Musick "went to heaven" and "met Jesus."

"The most dramatic part for me of heaven itself was the sense of being inside pure joy," he shared. "There's nothing that I could tell you today that would give you an inking of what it's like to be in that place. It's being absolutely held tight and yet totally free at the same time."

Musick said heaven is set in an outdoors or agrarian environment, complete with a massive oak tree, wheat field, rolling hills, and mountains. It is a "wonderful view," he gushed, and the "brilliant" scenes he saw were "like HD on steroids."

Musick even got to have one-on-one time with Jesus, saying they walked arm-in-arm in heaven. "Jesus was in His early 30s, long flowing brunette hair, hazel eyes, dark complexion," he said. "He's not overly large, but He's massively built. You would think that He's a weightlifter, a bodybuilder."

Sadly for him, Musick was not allowed to stay in heaven because there was something else that he needed to do first. When he recovered from his intensive care state, Musick felt "delusional" because the contrast between heaven and this world is so stark.

Musick's experience in heaven is similar to the one Annabel Beam had a few years back. Beam is the subject of the faith-based film "Miracles From Heaven" starring Jennifer Garner. She was only nine years old when she was knocked out by a hollow tree and "went to heaven."

Beam gave The Blaze a physical description of Jesus Christ. "He had brown hair and a beard and he had... a white [robe] like what they would wear a long time ago," she said. "And then... a purple [sash]."

Annabel said she instantaneously knew it was Jesus she was talking to. She said it was difficult for her to leave heaven because it was such a wondrous place. "It was very bright and very peaceful and there was no pain — and that's why I wanted to stay," she said. "I saw my grandpa's mom who had died recently."