Man found nailed to a tree in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Footage showing Jose Duran nailed to a tree in Albuquerque, New Mexico has been revealed. Pixabay/Bluesnap

In a bizarre act of violence, footage was obtained showing a man nailed to a tree in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which was filmed back in May.

In the video, the victim named Jose Duran was found in the Bosque area by Richard Rubio, a government employee who heard his cries for help.

Rubio said, "He kept yelling, 'Help. Help,' and so I came and I saw him and I kind of freaked out because I didn't know if there was any other guys around."

Rubio found Duran with both hands nailed to a tree in a crucifixion-style pose, still breathing and groaning in pain. Rubio notified police and led them to the scene of the crime.

When the person filming the footage asked Duran how he ended up in that situation, he was quiet and wouldn't say a word. However, when asked if there was anyone around who might hurt him, Duran replied, "Two guys. Two guys tried to kill me."

Later, paramedics and emergency workers arrived in the area to help free Rubio from the three-inch nails that pinned him to the tree. Once freed, his hands were bandaged as he was helped along to the ambulance for further treatment.

It was learned days later that two men were sent to Duran to threaten him after he was involved in a real estate deal gone wrong. In the video, he appeared holding the papers related to the deal.

However, in other another report, Duran claimed that the two men sent to threaten him were members of the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan and that this wasn't the first time that he was attacked.

"Two people grabbed me and they pulled me to the trees. They said they were going to kill me," Duran said in Spanish. Apparently, it was the third time the thugs attacked him.

The Albuquerque Police Department said that the Duran's case is still an active and an open investigation. No one has been charged so far.