Man charged with attempted murder after church stabbing

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at New Jerusalem Apostolic Church in Aston, Birmingham.

In a statement, West Midlands police said John Delahaye, aged 47, from Aston, has been charged with attempted murder and also with two counts of wounding and possession of a bladed weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today, Monday September 11.

Officers were called to Rocky Lane, Aston at around 10.50 am on Sunday morning following reports a man had been stabbed.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Two other people at the scene were treated for injuries and released from hospital.

 West Midlands police said earlier that the incident was not terror-related: 'Early indications suggest that the offender and victim knew each other and that this was a targeted attack.'

The church posted on its Facebook page: 'Three members of our congregation were injured following a knife attack all of whom have been taken to hospital. The following individuals were injured – Elder Karl George, Adam Brooks and Jorge George. No injuries were life threatening.

'At this time we are restricting hospital visits to family only and we will keep you updated as regularly as possible.

'We would like to thank all of our members and friends that were with us this morning for your cooperation, bravery and support and thank everyone else for your prayers.'

