Man wants to take his parents to court for giving birth to him without his consent

Pixabay

A 27-year-old man says he wants to take his parents to court because they brought him into the world without his consent.

By his own admission, Raphael Samuel tells The Print that he has a 'great relationship' with his parents and that he loves them.

But that isn't stopping the Mumbai local from wanting to take them to court for giving birth to him for what he says was their own enjoyment rather than his.

'I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure,' he said.

'My life has been amazing, but I don't see why I should put another life through the rigamarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn't ask to exist.'

Samuel runs a Facebook page called Nihilanand where he posts about anti-natalism and his belief that people who have children are acting out of selfishness with little thought for what the children have to go through in life.

One meme posted to the page that sums up his position carries the slogan, 'If parents truly know what is good for their children... why did they have them?'

Another meme shared to the page asks whether 'forcing a child into this world and then forcing it to have a carreer' amounts to 'kidnapping and slavery'.

Another anti-natalist told The Print that he objected to people having children on environmental grounds, suggesting that more kids are putting too much of a burden on the Earth.

Pratima Naik, 28, told the magazine: 'We don't want to impose our beliefs on anyone, but more people need to consider why having a child in the world right now isn't right.'