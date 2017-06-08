'Mamma Mia 2' release date, plot, cast news: Universal confirms sequel now in the works

"Mamma Mia 2" is happening after almost a decade since the release of original hit musical. Appropriately named "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again," the sequel is set to hit theaters next year.

The original film tells the story of a bride-to-be who is looking for a father to walk her down the aisle. However, she finds out from her mother's journal that there are three possible men who could be her father.

So she decides to invite all of them to her wedding to the surprise of her mother. The film focuses on the awkward situations brought on by her actions and are portrayed through amazing sing and dance.

Meryl Streep will once again reprise her role as Donna Sheridan along with Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth. The film will likely explore the backstory between their characters which took place years before the events of "Mamma Mia!"

Fans can also expect Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, and most of the original actors to reprise their role in the film. However, it's not all nostalgia as it has been confirmed that new ABBA songs will be featured in "Mamma Mia 2." As of this week, Seyfried is the fourth cast member to annouce her return behind Streep, Brosnan, and Firth.



Advertisement

Ol Parker is set to direct the film, with Universal bringing the original film's producers, Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, to work on the sequel while ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus will provide the music. Craymer also worked on the stage musical of "Mamma Mia!" which also enjoyed huge success.

According to Variety, Universal had been planning a sequel to "Mamma Mia!" for years now. After all, the film was a critical and commercial success grossing over half-a-billion dollars in the box office.

"Mamma Mia 2" will be released in theaters on July 20, 2018.