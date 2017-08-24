'Mamma Mia 2' release date, cast, and plot news: Sequel officially begins production, set for July 2018 premiere

Meryl Streep plays Donna in "Mamma Mia!" Facebook/Universal Studios Entertainment

Audiences loved the first "Mamma Mia!" movie, and the much-awaited sequel is already underway with some new faces joining the cast. The movie's official Twitter account shared an image of the sequel's clapperboard a few days ago, which officially confirms that the sequel is in production.

Although no other actors were shown in the photo, fans are going to be excited to know that most of the cast from the first movie will be returning for the second installment. The cast includes Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Julie Walters, and Meryl Streep, who will reprise her role as Donna.

There will also be new faces joining in the second installment to play the younger versions of the characters. Lily James as the young Donna, Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn as the young versions of Rosie and Tanya respectively, Jeremy Irvine as the young Sam, Josh Dylan as the young Bill, and Hugh Skinner as the young Harry.

Based from the new characters joining the bunch, it is safe to say that the movie will travel back and forth in time to show how relationships formed in the past have an impact on relationships in the present.

"Mamma Mia 2" will be out on theaters in July 2018, which means the wait will not be long. The film's producer Judy Craymer expressed her excitement at having the original cast back to reprise their roles. Craymer added that it was also fun to cast the new characters as they get to continue a heartwarming story where it left off nearly a decade ago, and through the beloved songs of ABBA.

Some of the stars have already shared a few photos behind-the-scenes of the movie. Pierce Brosnan shared a photo of him recording in a studio, and another photo of him with ABBA member Benny Anderson on Instagram. Josh Dylan shared a photo of him alongside Stellan Skarsgard, whom he will be playing the younger version of.

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" will premiere on July 18, 2018.