Mama June weight loss update: Reality star hesitant on another surgery; big reveal to happen on Friday's episode
Mama June's weight loss journey continues, but it also comes with a painful price to pay. She has to undergo a series of surgeries to have the excess skin and scars removed. However, the surgeries are causing too much pain that she is looking into giving up.
Mama June has significantly progressed in her weight loss, coming from 352 pounds in May 2015 to a low 190 plus pounds today. However, she recently had to undergo initial surgery to remove the excess skin from her breast and stomach, which turned out to be more painful.
"I thought this surgery was going to make me feel better but it hasn't," she said after the major operation, noted Daily Mail.
She added, "My body looks like Frankenstein and I hate that I did this."
Mama June is also considering skipping the final operation. She tells her manager Gina Rodriguez about the pain and is hesitant whether she can bear another round again. Rodriguez tries to convince her, indicating that the final surgery will target her "turkey neck and bat wings." However, Mama June continues to be adamant.
She explains, "These surgeries are a lot more invasive and recovery time is more than that. I mean, I've been here three weeks now. The next surgery, I'll be here a month," in a report by PEOPLE.
Upon hearing this, Rodriguez threatens to resign, but Mama June said she does not have to, as she will just fire her.
Mama June continues to be frustrated and angry upon coming home. When her daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thomson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon surprised her of a red-hot dress of size 4, she said she did not care about the dress and the wedding. She even threw the dress in the garbage bin.
Nonetheless, Mama June's relatives seem shocked and pleased with her significant progress, reveals her trainer Kenya Crooks on his Instagram account. Mama June will have her big reveal on the show on March 31.
The reality television show "Mama June: From Not to Hot" airs every Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on WeTV.
