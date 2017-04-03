Mama June Shannon weight loss update: Alana surprised at Mama June's new look
From size 18 to size 4, Mama June Shannon looks completely unrecognizable in the new photos released from her new reality show "Mama June: From Not to Hot."
For months, the reality show star hid her new body away from the limelight to make the big reveal in the WEtv series. But the network finally showed the world the results of Shannon's hard work when it released her latest photo through People.
The big reveal happened during Friday's episode of the reality show, where even her own kids had a hard time recognizing their mother. Her youngest, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, said that her mother looks great and she is absolutely proud of her. The former "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star also revealed that her mother already has a resemblance to Marilyn Monroe.
To achieve her new body, Shannon had to engage in serious workout sessions, a gastric bypass surgery, and a strict diet to lose weight. She also had to undergo a series of cosmetic surgeries, including one that will help remove the excess skin from her arms, neck, back, and stomach, as well as breast augmentation. To complete her new look, the 37-year-old also got a new set of veneers for her teeth.
"I've worked my a** off, working out getting healthy," Mama June stated during the big reveal as reported by FOX 5. "And now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside."
Shannon's transformation reportedly stemmed from her desire to get a revenge body because of her ex-husband Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's plans of getting married again to his new fiancée named Jennifer.
"Mama June: From Not to Hot" followed Shannon's journey to weight loss, including the phase when she had a hard time keeping up with her diet and workouts.
The final episode of the 7-part WEtv series titled "Red Hot Mama" is slated to air on Sunday, April 7.
