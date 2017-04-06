'Mama June: From Not to Hot' update: Mama June shows off slim body during NYC trip; Sugar Bear reacts to ex-wife's weight loss transformation
Mama June was recently spotted in New York City, after her major weight-loss transformation on WE tv's "Mama June: From Not to Hot."
Over the weekend, the 37-year-old reality star was photographed for the first time since she debuted her 21 stone weight loss on her reality show. Mama June confidently showed off her new size 4 figure while decked out in a brown hoodie, sneakers, and exercise tights. June was joined by her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, who was all smiles and appeared to be having a fun time visiting the Big Apple. The reality star had been hiding in the past few weeks so that her weight loss series would have a maximum impact on viewers.
Friday's episode of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" will see June come back to the house she previously shared with Sugar Bear in Georgia. She is accompanied by her personal trainer, Kenya Crooks, along with her daughters Alana and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon.
In the latest teaser for the episode, June admits she feels nervous because she is being overwhelmed by old memories. Viewers have yet to see Sugar Bear's initial reaction, but the clip does offer a glimpse as to what is in his mind when he sees his ex-wife. At the end of the video, Sugar Bear's jaw drops and exclaims, "Holy s--t!
After her appearance on TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," the mother-of-four decided to open her life to the public again. Her new series follows her quest to have a "revenge body," following her divorce with Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson. However, June's perspective has since changed.
"It's no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me — not just physically, but emotionally," she stated during the previous episode.
For more updates about Mama June's weight loss, catch "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which airs every Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on WE tv.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea
- Deaf girl severely beaten by her Muslim family for embracing Jesus; Christians urged to pray for her safety
- Chinese Christians injured after resisting Communist move to install cameras in their churches as part of 'crackdown'
- ISIS bomb attack kills 17 members of same family, including disabled girl and 3-year-old boy in Mosul massacre
- Muslim births will soon outpace Christian births – while more Christians are dying than Muslims
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims