'Mama June: From Not to Hot' update: Mama June shows off slim body during NYC trip; Sugar Bear reacts to ex-wife's weight loss transformation

Mama June was recently spotted in New York City, after her major weight-loss transformation on WE tv's "Mama June: From Not to Hot."

Over the weekend, the 37-year-old reality star was photographed for the first time since she debuted her 21 stone weight loss on her reality show. Mama June confidently showed off her new size 4 figure while decked out in a brown hoodie, sneakers, and exercise tights. June was joined by her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, who was all smiles and appeared to be having a fun time visiting the Big Apple. The reality star had been hiding in the past few weeks so that her weight loss series would have a maximum impact on viewers.

Friday's episode of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" will see June come back to the house she previously shared with Sugar Bear in Georgia. She is accompanied by her personal trainer, Kenya Crooks, along with her daughters Alana and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon.

In the latest teaser for the episode, June admits she feels nervous because she is being overwhelmed by old memories. Viewers have yet to see Sugar Bear's initial reaction, but the clip does offer a glimpse as to what is in his mind when he sees his ex-wife. At the end of the video, Sugar Bear's jaw drops and exclaims, "Holy s--t!

After her appearance on TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," the mother-of-four decided to open her life to the public again. Her new series follows her quest to have a "revenge body," following her divorce with Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson. However, June's perspective has since changed.

Advertisement

"It's no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me — not just physically, but emotionally," she stated during the previous episode.

For more updates about Mama June's weight loss, catch "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which airs every Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on WE tv.