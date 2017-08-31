'Maleficent 2' release date news: Film headed to production, takes on 'Cruella' screenwriter

Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in the 2014 Disney movie Disney

Maleficent is going back on screen. After the Disney box office hit more than $750 million in worldwide gross, a sequel was announced, but went without news for years — until now.

"Maleficent 2" is headed towards production. Tracking Board reported that the scriptwriter of "Cruella," another of Disney's upcoming movies, has been hired to write the script for "Maleficent 2."

Jez Butterworth is heading the writing of the script that will bring the antihero back to life, with Joe Roth producing the movie. "Maleficent" (2014) scriptwriter Linda Woolverton wrote the sequel's initial draft.

Butterworth has written several scripts in the past, including "Edge of Tomorrow" (2014) which stars Tom Cruise, the James Bond film "Spectre" (2015), Johnny Depp crime drama "Black Mass" (2015), James Brown biopic "Get On Up" (2014), and Valerie Plame drama "Fair Game" (2007).

There's no official news yet, but fans can hope that Angelina Jolie, who stars as the movie's titular character, is set to reprise her role.

It is worth noting, however, that Jolie has a history of not doing sequel films, having passed up on "Wanted 2" and a follow-up to "Salt" (2010).

"Maleficent" presents the back story of one of Disney's most famous villains. The live-action film casts a different light on her story, however, as the movie presents Maleficent as an anti-hero and the king — Aurora's father Stefan — as the villain.

Maleficent's story began as she was growing up in a beautiful forest kingdom. When an invading army threatens the peace in their world, she grew to be the fiercest protector of the land. Somehow she befriends and then falls in love with the invading king's son and successor. However, she suffers a painful betrayal at the hands of her new "friend," and so she places a curse upon his newborn daughter as revenge.

"Maleficent" made $758 million worldwide.

The movie starred Elle Fanning as Aurora, Sharlto Copley as Stefan, Lesley Manville as Flittle, Imelda Staunton as Knotgrass, Juno Temple as Thistletwit, Sam Riley as Diaval, Brenton Thwaites as Prince Phillip, and Kenneth Cranham as King Henry.

There are no plot details or any other information yet for "Maleficent 2."