Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd news: Couple go to Italy for honeymoon, share photos of trip on Instagram

"Dancing with the Stars" Maksim Chmerkovskiy on "The View" YouTube/The View

One year and one beautiful son later, the "Dancing With the Stars" couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have finally tied the knot. The couple flew to Italy for their honeymoon and have been sharing photos of their trip on Instagram.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are spending their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, alongside a few other people they know. Chmerkovskiy's brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, was also with them as was Murgatroyd's friend, Nicole Volynets Gamer and her husband Ilya Gamer. Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are not just in Italy for their romantic honeymoon, however, as the whole group attended a wedding a few days ago.

This was also the couple's first time traveling without their son, Shai. On Instagram, she wrote that she misses their son, and that it was their first trip away from him.

According to a source who told E! News, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are planning to continue their honeymoon in Italy by themselves.

The couple got married on July 8 at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. Their son was the "Prince of Honor" and Chmerkovsky's brother served as the best man, whereas Volynets Gamer served as the maid of honor. Some of the "Dancing With the Stars" contestants who were present and were also part of the wedding party were Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, and Sharna Burgess. Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco, and Candace Cameron Bure were also in attendance.

Before the wedding, Murgatroyd shared to PEOPLE her thoughts about her special day. She said that she has always wanted to get married, and to do it only once, which makes it very special for her. "But when you first step onto that runway and see the love of your life at the end of the path waiting for you, I think that's going to be a moment that I've always waited for, just to see his face," shared Murgatroyd.