Majority of UK Catholics and Anglicans see 'nothing wrong' with same-sex relationships and premarital sex

In Britain, Christian attitudes to same-sex relationships and premarital sex have sharply shifted in recent years. Reuters

A recent survey has shown sharply shifting attitudes to sexual morality among British Christians: 73 per cent of Anglicans don't think premarital sex is wrong, and 55 per cent don't think gay sex is wrong.

The study of 3,000 people by the British Social Attitudes survey suggests a shrinking minority who favour a conservative view on sexual morality.

The liberalising tendency may be most strong in the Church: British acceptance of same-sex relationships has quickly increased in the past four years, especially among Christians, the study found.

The British public is more supportive now of same-sex relationships and premarital sex than it has ever been, with 64 per cent and 75 per cent respectively saying they were 'not wrong at all'. The trend bears out amongst religious groups too, now 55 per cent of Anglicans would say same-sex relationships are 'not wrong at all' - a dramatic 24-point increase since 2012. Seventy-three per cent would say the same of premarital sex, and 76 per cent of Catholics agreed.

Roman Catholics showed even more support for same-sex relationships, at 62 per cent, alongside 'other Christians', 53 per cent of which saw no problem with them. For Anglicans, Catholics, and 'other Christians', same-sex relationship support was at only 9 per cent in 1985.

Among non-Christian religious groups, only 30 per cent said same-sex relationships were 'not wrong at all'.

The survey also explored attitudes to transgender people, and found that a degree of anti-transgender prejudice was connected with religious belief. Those with no religion are more likely (59 per cent) to say that discrimination against a transgender person is always wrong, compared with those who are religious (46 per cent).

On abortion, 61 per cent of Roman Catholics, the most traditionally pro-life group, said that a woman should be allowed to abort if she does not want a child, when just 39 per cent said the same in 2012. Amongst Anglicans, 67 per cent said the same.

Across Britons in general, there was still some ambiguity and a lack of consensus about the morality of watching pornography, although there is a trend toward acceptance amongst the young. Sixty per cent of those aged under 35 say adults should be able to watch any film they like; however explicit it may be.

The study noted a strong trend toward social liberalism across the UK, and a strong association between religious belief and social attitudes. However, the study noted that the 'within-Christianity' statistics should be taken with caution since the sample size of the survey was relatively small.