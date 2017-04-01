Major League Baseball 2017 updates: Opening Day to span two days with most teams seeing action on April 3

Even though the 2017 Major League Baseball (MLB) is set to kick off on a Sunday, April 2, it is said that the real MLB Opening Day will be on April 3 as most of the teams will begin their season on a Monday.

Sunday afternoons will be even more exciting for baseball aficionados as the MLB returns for its 2017 season. However, while the MLB 2017 will have its opening on April 2, the opening event will cover two days. According to reports, the event will kick off on Sunday, with six teams seeing action on the said day, including the defending champion Chicago Cubs, which will take on its rival, the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, it is said that what can be considered as the real Opening Day for the MLB 2017 is April 3 as it is during this day when most of the teams will see action, including the game between The Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles, which will be a rematch of sort as the two teams also faced each other in last year's AL Wild-Card Game.

Apart from the exciting action between The Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles, April 3 will also be the day when The Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers face each other for a three-game series.

Meanwhile, various baseball pundits are already making their predictions on how the MLB 2017 will turn out. This early, it is already predicted that Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi will bag the award for American League Rookie of the Year. With a .295 average and .835 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in 34 games last year, to say that he can handle the big league will be an understatement, observers believe.

On the other hand, while Mike Trout of Los Angeles Angels already has two Most Valuable Player Awards tucked under his belt, it is also suspected that he will once again bag the said award this season and may continue winning more as he is undeniably impressive at the young age of 25.