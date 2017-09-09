'Major Crimes' season 6 spoilers: Will Sharon give Rusty some love advice?

A promotional image for TNT's "Major Crimes." Facebook/majorcrimesTNT

"Major Crimes" has a lot to live up to in their upcoming season, and fans cannot wait to see how Commander Sharon Raydor (Mary Mcdonell) and LAPD's most elite crime-fighting squad takes on a bunch of new challenges and cases coming their way. "Major Crimes' will premiere their sixth season this coming October, and aside from all the thrill and suspense Raydor is set to face, fans are also wondering about the Commander's personal life.

According to CarterMatt, fans are eager to watch more of Rayder's grip on her family, particularly her relationship with her adoptive son, Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin). In the last season, Rusty and his boyfriend Gus (Rene Rosado) have been fighting more than usual because Rusty opted to finish his studies at UCLA rather than coming with Gus to Napa Valley, making fans think the couple will eventually break up in the next season.

It is the first time Rusty had a love interest in the show, and with the way things are in his new relationship, it is vital for him to get some maternal support from his adoptive mother, Sharon. However, with Sharon being just recently promoted to Commander, she might not get a lot of free time in her hands. Will she eventually have time to console his adoptive son and offer some life advice?

Meanwhile, an old villain first seen in "The Closer" in 2009 will make a comeback in the new season. Serial killer and rapist Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) will once again enter the show as he tries to look for a mysterious woman, and it looks like Raydor and her team will finally get the chance to nab Stroh and put him behind bars for good.

Stroh first appeared in season 3, having escaped prison and stalked Rusty relentlessly. The identity of the woman Stroh seems bent on finding has yet to be revealed.

A promo trailer of the show was released last month by TNT, in anticipation of the season 6 premiere. Catch "Major Crimes" season 6 on Oct. 31 on TNT.