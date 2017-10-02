'Magical Circle Guru Guru' spoilers: Evil is defeated, what's next?

Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)." Production I.G.

The first episodes of the hit anime series "Magical Circle Guru Guru" chronicled the journey of Nike and Kukuri as well as how the two improved proficiency in their craft. The next interesting thing to see is where the pair and their group will go to next.

In episode 12 of the anime series, Nick's crew and the thieves teamed up to save Copahl Castle from the chancellor's evil plans. Thanks to Nike's recent level-up, which he used as a counterattack, Nike was able to defeat the chancellor even after he altered his form to that of a gruesome monster.

In the early part of "Magical Circle Guru Guru's" 12th episode, Nike made the decision to seek the tutelage of the royal chef of Copahl Castle; turns out, the royal chef is King of Fire himself.

This particular exchange allowed Nike to win the approval of the elemental fire king and gave the hero the Razzle Dazzle Sword of Fire. The bladed weapon is the first of the four elemental swords that Nike needs to take down Giri and end his reign of evil.

With the protagonists winning the battle in Copahl Castle, everyone decided it was time to head onto different paths. Juju and Toma both made up their minds and chose to stay with the Dark Magic Society and Adamski, respectively.

Nike and Kukuri were left not knowing where they should go next or if they should stay on the journey together.

Fans of the series surely will want to know what adventures and misadventures await the two. Will they be seeing new creatures on their journey? Will they meet new friends or will they be reacquainted with old allies as they go along on their journey to greatness?

"Magical Circle Guru Guru" airs every Tuesday at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Each of the episodes can also be streamed outside of Japan thru Crunchyroll.