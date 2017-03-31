'Mafia 3' news: Trial version now available; 'Faster, Baby' DLC goes live

The demo version of "Mafia 3" is now available, along with the game's first paid downloadable content (DLC) called "Faster, Baby."

On Monday, developer Hangar 13 released the game's next DLC and its free trial version for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 platforms. The demo is 27 GB on PlayStation 4, 25 GB on Xbox One, and 24 GB on PC. Players can try out the game's first act on the demo, which explores a bank heist that goes wrong. The events in the act set up the story for what happens next. If players decide to purchase the game, Gamespot notes that all of their progress will be carried over to the full version. Now is the best time to get a copy of the game because it is half off until April 17.

The "Faster, Baby" expansion introduces more vehicles and tweaks the driving aspect of the game. Players can now lay traps and throw grenades while driving. The new skills will help the character easily get out of hot situations. The DLC also brings in a new town called Sinclair Parish and a narrative that makes protagonist Lincoln team up with new character Roxy Laveau as they "take down the corrupt and powerful Sheriff 'Slim' Beaumont."

Players can access the latest expansion through the game's DLC Pass that retails for $30 or its $80 Deluxe Edition. It can also be purchased on its own for $15. Two more expansion packs will be up for grabs after the March update, including "Sign of the Tines" and "Stone Unturned." Both add-ons will be part of the DLC Pass as well.

Originally launched in October 2016, "Mafia 3" was dubbed as the fastest-selling title from 2K Games after selling 4.5 million copies in its first week of release. The company reported during its quarterly financial briefing that sales slowed after the launch week, but lifetime sales have now reached 5 million copies.

Advertisement

Developed by Hangar 13 and published by 2K Games, "Mafia 3" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.