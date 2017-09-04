Madonna updates: 'Like a Virgin' singer moves to Portugal

A photo of American pop icon Madonna, who poses before the news conference for the film "W.E." at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

American singer and pop icon Madonna has announced that she would be moving to Lisbon, Portugal. The announcement was made on her social media account where she posted a picture along with the caption of her expressing her newfound home.

From the looks of it, Madonna will now be continuing her career as a musician and an artist in Lisbon Portugal. The official news came from the pop icon herself when she posted a photo of her new home on Instagram, which showed a ceiling displaying multiple baskets. In the caption, she wrote "I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!" From the looks of it, the picture was taken in a kitchen of her new estate in Portugal.

Metro News stated that Madonna spent an estimated £7 million for her new home. This is quite a hefty price tag. There are currently no pictures on her social media accounts to give fans a glimpse of what her house looks like — perhaps for her own privacy and security. The move has been unsurprising for fans who closely follow the singer's career, since it has been hinted by her recent follow of a Portuguese real estate account on Instagram.

According to Page Six, Madonna had always gravitated naturally towards the beautiful country with its positive energy that is conducive for creativity. The singer and songwriter has felt this way ever since she toured in Portugal in 2004, and she now gets to bask in the wonder of Portugal.

Madonna's primary motivation to move to Portugal was to support her 11-year old adopted son, David Banda. Madonna's son was recruited to the Benfica football team youth academy. This truly is an experience of a lifetime since the academy grooms Portugal's future football stars — being the biggest and most illustrious club in all of Portugal. David will be training for the sport while attending a French school.