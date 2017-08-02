Madison Beer boyfriend news: Singer clarifies relationship with Brooklyn Beckham

Madison Beer revealed the real score between her and David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn.

In an interview with AOL's Build Series, the 18-year-old singer said she and Beckham are just best friends and nothing more.

"I've known Brooklyn for years, we've been really close and as we've gotten older — and I'm newly out of a relationship, we're definitely like crushing on each other," the former YouTube star said. "But we're both very busy. He's great, though. He's a cutie, literally one of my best friends."

While admitting that she has a crush on Beckham, Beer made it clear that she is not yet ready to get into a romantic relationship with anyone. She said she is still young and her focus at this time is her singing career.

Currently, Beer is working on her long-awaited full-length album, which is expected to be released later this year. The as-yet-untitled album will most likely feature 30 songs, including "Dead," "Unbreakable," "I Mean Well," "Need You More," "Only Fools" and "In the Moment."

"It has an R&B pop vibe," Beer said in an interview with Teen Vogue. "There will be slow songs, sad songs, happy songs, songs about boys, and songs about being who you are. I'm making sure I'm happy with all of the songs, because if I am not happy with them, I can't expect anyone else to be, you know?"

Beer was discovered by Justin Bieber in 2012 while doing a cover of Etta James' "At Last" on YouTube. The latter personally signed her to Island Records.

In September 2013, Beer released her debut single called "Melodies." The track's official music video, which features a guest appearance by the "What Do You Mean?" hit maker, has now reached more than 20 million views and 308,000 likes on YouTube.