Maddie Ziegler wins Choice Dancer at Teen Choice Awards, shares stage with best friend Millie Bobby Brown
Former "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler bounded up the Teen Choice Awards 2017 stage with a huge smile as she accepted the Choice Dancer award on Aug. 13 at University of Southern California's Galen Center.
Ziegler, 14, received her second Choice Dancer award last Sunday in California, an award for which she competed against Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Chloe Lukasiak, Kida The Great and tWitch.
"I just want to say thank you guys so much for getting me to where I am today because I am just a girl from Pittsburgh," she said, addressing the crowd.
She then dedicated her award to her fans, adding that she would not be able to share her passion and do all these amazing things without her fans.
The dancer hung out during the event with best friend and "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown. The two became close friends after Brown praised Ziegler for her work.
"We're very excited. We're best friends," said Brown, 13, who plays Eleven in the hit show "Stranger Things." The two shared with E Online how they FaceTimed while getting ready and even painted their toe nails the night before.
Brown was nominated for Choice Breakout TV Star, while her show "Stranger Things" was nominated for Choice Breakout TV Show and Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show.
During the event, the two shared the stage when they presented "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt with the Choice Movie Actor award. The Teen Choice Awards is Pratt's first public appearance after his Facebook post announcing his separation from wife Anna Faris.
Meanwhile, Ziegler thanked her fans with an Instagram post saying, "I can't thank you guys enough for voting me as your choice dancer for the 2nd time!! I love you all so so much and i'm so thankful for everyone."
Ziegler starred in "Dance Moms" where she is known to be one of dance coach Abby Lee Miller's favorite students. She is also famous for being on several of Sia's music videos, such as "Chandelier," "The Greatest" and "Elastic Heart."
